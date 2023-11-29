Chicago Bears: Takeaways from Week 12 win over Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears avoided another fourth-quarter collapse but overcame their mistakes and came away with a win. Here are some takeaways from the game.
Thank goodness for Santos
The star of the show on Monday night had to be kicker Cairo Santos. He scored all of the points for the Bears. He hit four of his five field goal attempts, including one from 55 yards.
The way the offense was playing, it appeared as if that missed field goal would haunt the Bears. Of course, it would be the Chicago Bears way to have one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL to miss one attempt and have it cost them the game. It did not happen, though. He came back and ended up hitting the game-winning field goal.
Santos has had a strong season so far. He hit 21 of 22 point-after attempts and made 23 of his 25 field goal attempts. He is perfect from 50 yards and beyond, hitting all six of his attempts from there.
It is crucial to have a dependable kicker to make his attempts whenever the offense sputters. Santos has been great in the past four games, hitting 12 of his 14 field goal attempts. All of those games were one-score finals. Let's hope that he continues that as the season winds down.