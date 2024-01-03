Chicago Bears: What we learned from big win in Week 17 over the Atlanta Falcons
The Chicago Bears had a dominant effort in their home finale, beating the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some takeaways from the game.
The Chicago Bears are finishing their 2023 season on a strong note. After losing their first four games, they have now gone 7-5, winning four of their last five. Not bad for a team that was in the midst of a franchise-high 14-game losing streak that carried over from the 2022 season.
Now, as the Bears enter the offseason with the number one pick in the NFL draft for the second consecutive season and again with a good salary cap situation, there is a lot of hope in Chicago Bears Nation that the rebuild is on the right path. General Manager Ryan Poles has garnered a lot of faith from the fans and league experts on his vision for the team. Yes, there have been some bumps on the road, but they seem to be on the right track.
It is nice to see smiling faces among the players and yells of happiness from the fans in the stands. It is a stark contrast from the boos the team received in Week 1 while they again struggled against the hated Green Bay Packers.
This was as dominant of a win for the Bears as they've had all season. They controlled the game right from the start, and they kept playing well and finished the game. Of course, we've seen them dominate, only to struggle and eventually lose. They made sure they did not leave the faithful with that feeling in the last game at home.
Here are some takeaways from Chicago's win over the Falcons in their home finale of 2023.