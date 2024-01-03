Chicago Bears: What we learned from big win in Week 17 over the Atlanta Falcons
The Chicago Bears had a dominant effort in their home finale, beating the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some takeaways from the game.
Moore is a marvel to watch
Wide receiver DJ Moore had himself another monster game. He caught 9 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta. He now has 1,300 receiving yards and 8 touchdown catches for the season. Both of those numbers are career highs for him.
The connection between Moore and quarterback Justin Fields is incredible. They always seem to be on the same wavelength. Also, it seems as if Moore can catch nearly any pass Fields throws his way, even when dodging snowflakes.
With Fields throwing to him, Moore averages 90.8 receiving yards per game. Without Fields, that average drops to 52.8 and he has no touchdowns. A lot of that was done without much help from the other receivers. It would be interesting to see how much better he could be if, say, Marvin Harrison Jr takes some attention off of him. If there is another big-play receiver who draws attention that could make Moore's route-running and ability to separate even bigger.
There is still a question as to whether Fields will return in 2024. Against the Falcons, we saw that breaking that duo might be a very difficult thing to do.