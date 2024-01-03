Chicago Bears: What we learned from big win in Week 17 over the Atlanta Falcons
The Chicago Bears had a dominant effort in their home finale, beating the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some takeaways from the game.
If this was Fields' final game in Chicago, he made it a good one
There is still a lot of speculation as to Fields' status with the Chicago Bears. Many still feel that the Bears will move on from him this offseason. They officially own the number one pick now and there are quite a few big-name prospects available to them.
However, the Bears are apparently not ready to make that decision yet. Additionally, the fans at Soldier Field certainly showed their feelings on the matter. As the final minutes of the game ticked down, the fans broke into a "We want Fields!" chant. They feel he deserves to continue to lead the team.
Of course, the final decision rests on Poles and team President Kevin Warren. They are the ones tasked with this rebuild. They need to decide whether it is necessary to reset the clock on the quarterback position or if picking up a boatload of picks, as well as a veteran who could help as Moore has, is more important.
For his part, Fields made the decision to move on from him a difficult one. In the six games he's played since his return from a dislocated thumb (which forced him to miss four games), he has 1,213 passing yards and 393 rushing yards. He has a total of 8 touchdowns (5 passing, 3 rushing) and 3 interceptions. However, two of those interceptions were on Hail Mary passes.
Head coach Matt Eberflus was impressed with Fields' play.
"We love where his progress is. He's been more consistent. We like what he's done the last six games in terms of the turnovers, the sacks, touchdowns, taking care of the football, throwing the ball down the field."- Matt Eberflus
Fields has shown a lot of growth this season, especially after he returned from his injury. He said the time off was good for him as he got to see what went into some of the decisions made for certain plays. He also got to see the field and how plays progressed. All of that new knowledge was put to good use in his return. Some say the decision is a more difficult one for the Chicago Bears to make. Others think the decision to keep him might have already been made.