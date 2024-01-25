Chicago Bears: Which potential free agents should go and which should stay?
The Chicago Bears have several potential free agents. Here is who should stay and who should be let go.
The Chicago Bears have entered one of the most important and impactful offseason in their history. After decades of consistent losing, hey have an opportunity to start a new era of winning football.
Last year was an impactful offseason. After tearing down the roster in his first year as general manager in 2022, Ryan Poles had $110 million in salary cap space and the #1 pick in the draft. He used those assets to sign and draft several key players. The Bears went from a 3-14 team that lost their final 10 games to a 7-10 team that was competitive. Erase the historic three-game collapses and they would have been in the playoffs.
Now, however, Poles can make some moves that solidify the roster even more and get the win total to an even more significant number. He can bring in even more talent to strengthen the team.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has decisions to make on potential free agents from within before deciding on which new faces to bring in
Before Poles decides on which new players he brings on board, he has to decide where it is he needs help. There are some obvious holes like an added pass rusher and an interior offensive lineman. However, there are some players who were on the roster in 2023 who become free agents. Poles needs to decide which of them should return and which should be allowed to leave. Once he does that, he will have a better idea of how to round out the roster.
Some of Poles' decisions could be influenced other moves he made. For example, the Bears just hired a new offensive coordinator. Shane Waldron will run things differently than Luke Getsy did. That might require different personnel. On the other hand, it may require some of those players to stay.
Here is a list of potential free agent Chicago Bears players who should stay and some who should go.