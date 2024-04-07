Chiefs 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft to three-peat as Super Bowl champions
How can the Chiefs three-peat in 2024?
2. 64th overall: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
One of the best possible scenarios for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft might involve picking up a player like Malachi Corley. With Rashee Rice facing legal issues at this point, the Chiefs might be down their projected #1 receiver for next season.
Corley is someone who can create after the catch and give the Chiefs another dynamic weapon to spread the ball to.
3. 95th overall: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
The Chiefs traded away L'Jarius Sneed this offseason, and while they have capable players to replace him with, you can't help but wonder who that next mid-round gem is going to be. Sneed was such a great find for the Chiefs, and Khyree Jackson could be the next in line. He's a rare 6-foot-4 corner with explosive athletic traits.
4. 131st overall: Tanor Bortolini, OL, Wisconsin
The Chiefs need to add depth to their interior offensive line, and Bortolini has the chance to be one of the best available here. Kansas City isn't looking for a new starter just yet, but with the prices going up on interior linemen, Bortolini might be able to step in in the near future.