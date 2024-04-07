Chiefs 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft to three-peat as Super Bowl champions
How can the Chiefs three-peat in 2024?
5. 159th overall: Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor
The Kansas City Chiefs already are able to bring pass rush in waves on the defensive line, just imagine if they're able to get their hands on a player like Gabe Hall later in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hall is 6-foot-6 with outstanding length and quickness.
6. 173rd overall: Jarvis Brownlee, CB, Louisville
Although he's not going to make the "All-RAS" team in this year's draft class, Jarvis Brownlee can flat-out play. Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about him:
"Aggressive press cornerback with average size but above-average competitive fire. Scouts say Brownlee made a point of working hard on his body and his approach to improve his chances on the next level, and he did just that. He's extremely rugged and physical over the first 5 yards to disrupt route timing and can close the catch window if he's in position. Brownlee is just average as the route expands in man and could be prone to penalties and allowing explosive plays down the field. There is no lack of toughness in his run support, and he's an easy fit on special teams. Brownlee could have teams targeting him on Day 3 as a nickel defender with the potential to bump outside."- Lance Zierlein
Adding more physicality to that Chiefs defensive backfield? That could be scary for opponents.
7. 227th overall: Jamree Kromah, DL, James Madison
Another high-upside play on the defensive line, Jamree Kromah has a 6-foot-4, 274-pound frame with 35-1/4 inch arms. He's got an elite first step and with the combination of quickness and length, he could find his way into an NFL rotation -- even as goos as Kansas City's -- early on in his career.