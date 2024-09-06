Chiefs escape Ravens by a toe; Three Peat Dreams have yet to be shaken off
Lightning followed by a rainbow, and a big toe on the line on the game's final play. The scriptwriters outdid themselves on Opening Night in Week 1.
Isaiah Likely will forever be haunted by the reminder that his cleats just missed a potential thriller on Opening Night. 27-20 Kansas City over Baltimore. Once again, a seven-point victory for the Chiefs, and once again, heartbreak for Baltimore, just like the AFC Championship.
Likely's big night with nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown is now wasted. The same goes for Lamar Jackson, who threw for 273 yards and a touchdown. BUT, if we are going to be fair about this, Jackson had MULTIPLE chances to score and avoid this situation, and he didn't, missing Zay Flowers in the endzone in addition to Likely on a play that resulted in the tight end being injured. Hence, the 1-5 record against Patrick Mahomes.
Derrick Henry's debut in purple wasn't exactly what the Ravens had in mind. Despite scoring the game's first touchdown, Henry was largely held in check, rushing for 46 yards on 13 carries. It was Jackson who led the team on the ground with 122 yards on 16 carries.
Speaking of No. 15, the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl MVP outgunned the former League MVP with one touchdown pass going to rookie WR Xavier Worthy, i.e., the man who set the record for the fastest 40 at the combine, AND was part of a trade between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. (First Mahomes and now Worthy? Are there enough tables left to jump through in anger at Orchard Park?)
20/28 for 291 and two scores with an unfortunate interception? Not too shabby. Good enough for a 101.9 QBR. Travis Kelce didn't exactly wow the stat sheet, but three catches for 34 yards is still good enough. Rashee Rice, on the other hand, made his presence known by leading the team with seven catches for 103 yards.
Kansas City escaped Baltimore on opening night, and luck is still on their side
The Chiefs were fortunate to capitalize on key mistakes by Lamar Jackson, including a critical fumble in the second quarter. This turnover led to a crucial field goal, helping Kansas City establish momentum at a pivotal moment. However, last play aside, the game could have easily swung in the Ravens' favor had a few plays gone differently.
Despite the scare, this win keeps the Chiefs' dream of a historic three-peat alive. Having already captured back-to-back Super Bowls, Kansas City is chasing a third consecutive title, something that would place them in elite company in NFL history, the first in the Super Bowl era to accomplish this feat.
While this victory was a close call, it can be a confidence booster for the Chiefs. Escaping such a close contest against a top-tier opponent early in the season will remind the team of their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Meanwhile, for the Ravens, any chance of winning a Lombardi will mean beating the Chiefs, something they have largely been unable to do.