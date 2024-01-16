Chiefs fans are absolutely destroying Nick Siranni after embarrassing Eagles collapse
I don't hear Nick saying anything now...
The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs and that's more than Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni can say after his team failed to score double-digit points in a Wild Card loss to the Buccaneers.
Chiefs fans normally wouldn't care about the Eagles this time of year (unless it was, of course, in the Super Bowl) but Sirianni made it personal when he lashed out at the fans following an Eagles win over KC in November. After the Eagles won the game 21-17, Sirianni was caught screaming "I DON'T HEAR S*** ANYMORE CHIEFS FANS! SEE YA!"
Needless to say, the comments did not go over well.
Since yelling profanities at Chiefs fans, Sirianni and the Eagles collapsed. They lost the NFC East to the Cowboys (both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs) and the Eagles only went on to win two more games. Womp womp.
Chiefs fans certainly didn't hold back after Sirianni's Eagles were eliminated. He chose to make it personal so he deserves every bit of this.
Chiefs fans dunk on Nick Sirianni for losing in Wild Card round
Some fans are simply just laughing at Sirianni after his team won two games when he talked mad crap to Chiefs Kingdom.
The Chiefs are onto the next round while Sirianni will be watching the playoffs from his couch.
Who will be foolish enough to smack-talk the Chiefs next? We could even throw the Bengals in this category too. The last few times they've talked smack, they've lost to KC.
This is another take some might have. It's one thing to say all that stuff to the opposing fan base after a big road win but then you cannot go on to lose six games and get curb-stomped in the playoffs.
Ahhh yes, here is probably the most common tweet of the evening/following morning: Repeating Sirianni's words right back to him. To quote Chicago, he had it coming, he only had himself to blame.
It's definitely karma, which coincidentally, is the name of a Taylor Swift song. It's all coming together!
Yup, way to go, Nick. Bravo.
Enjoy the playoffs from home, Sirianni.