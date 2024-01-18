Chiefs fans dunk all over ridiculous take about not blowing out opponents
Did he not watch the Wild Card game?
This has been an odd season for the Kansas City Chiefs. They lost games they normally don't. They didn't finish as a top-two seed in the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes seemed off, as did Travis Kelce. Be that as it may, the Chiefs still won their division and are the three-seed in the playoffs.
They took care of business against the Dolphins in the Wild Card round, winning 26-7 to advance to the divisional round in Buffalo. Yet, Jason McIntyre said on The Herd that "Kansas City can't blow out anybody".
Did Jason not catch the Wild Card game this weekend? Isn't a 19-point win considered a blowout these days? Fans were not thrilled with the comments, as expected.
Chiefs fans react to silly take from Jason Mcintyre
Exactly. Did he forget that last weekend's game was indeed a Chiefs blowout win? Or did they need to get to 20 points for it to count as a blowout?
This one does seem fair, to be honest. The Bills will have fewer days of rest to prepare for it but they also don't have to travel so maybe it evens out.
Again... 19 points seems like a blowout win to me.
The Chiefs defense has been fantastic this season so it does feel odd to pick them to be on the losing end of a blowout when they've been so clutch for the most part.
This is the right attitude! The Chiefs just need to focus on winning one game at a time and block out the noise.
Even someone with a Bills logo as their avatar agrees that this is a silly take.