Chiefs player calls NBC's Peacock-only Wild Card game against Dolphins 'insane'
He's not wrong!
Not sure if you've heard, but there's a bunch of playoff games happening this weekend. Most of them will be easily watchable on local TV stations, which is cool. In fact, all of them but one will be that way. However, if you're interested in watching the best QB in football, a two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, play against one of this year's best AFC teams, in one of the loudest environments in the NFL, you'll have to pay. And sign up for a new streaming service. And (probably?) do that thing where you scan a QR code and walk through a half-dozen unnecessary steps to verify that you want to continue. Other than that, though, it's an painless process.
That's because someone in charge of running Peacock, NBC's streaming service, decided that the best way to earn goodwill among potential new subscribers was to stash an NFL playoff game behind their paywall. And that's surely what will happen, which all the latest headlines about the decision confirm. One of those people who's definitely, totally, thoroughly stoked about the news is Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu, who tweeted about how good the idea was earlier on Tuesday:
Anytime you have players weighing in on the decisions of your broadcast partners, you know things are going awesome. Here's to hoping that Omenihu's idea is something along the lines of 'don't do this.'