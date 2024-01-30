Chiefs radio call somehow makes the win over Ravens even better
We love a good radio call.
When the Chiefs and the Ravens played for the AFC Championship title on Sunday afternoon, most of us got the standard CBS crew. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson were on the call which, depending on how you feel about the Nantz-Romo combo, either didn't matter to you whatsoever or made you want to throw your remote through the TV by the 2nd quarter. CBS' crew gets knocked for being disinterested and disorganized at times, especially compared to FOX's Kevin Burkhardt-Greg Olsen pairing, who have gotten a ton of positive attention this year.
But for those who were listening to the Chiefs game on the air, they got another classic Mitch Holthus experience. Holthus, a five-time Emmy winner who's been "the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs" since 1994, delivered a classic call when wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauled in the game-sealing reception on 3rd and 9:
That's the good stuff. It's always fun to see how play-by-play announcers physically react to big moments they're calling, and Holthus doesn't disappoint. The Tiger Woods-esque fist pump at the 12-second mark is especially fun. It's apparently not the first time that he's gone with that line, which makes sense, considering how often NFL teams have, in fact, had to deal with the Chiefs. For everyone who has Chiefs fatigue, at least Holthus is there to make it sound more entertaining. Here's to hoping that the Chiefs' content team is planning for one or two behind-the-scenes looks at how he calls the Super Bowl in a couple weeks.