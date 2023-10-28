Chiefs Rumors: 5 trade deadline deals that would break the NFL
If the rich got richer like the Chiefs would in these deals, the NFL world would explode
By Ryan Heckman
4. Jaylon Johnson comes to the Chiefs by way of Chicago
Kansas City is already one of the better pass defenses in the league, checking in at no. 6 overall. But, their outside corners have been nothing spectacular. L'Jarius Sneed and Joshua Williams have been fine, with Sneed struggling a little bit more than Williams at times. If the Chiefs wanted to make a surprise and splash move at cornerback, they could go after Chicago Bears veteran Jaylon Johnson.
Johnson is currently the no. 2 overall graded cornerback in football, according to Pro Football Focus. When it comes to coverage, there is no one better, as Johnson has a grade of 88.1. He has allowed a reception on just 43 percent of targets and holds an opposing quarterback rating of just 22.2.
Johnson is in the final year of his deal and could prove to be a valuable piece of this already-great Chiefs defense en route to a Super Bowl. The 24-year-old vocally expressed his desire for a new contract prior to the season, but has not allowed that situation to get in the way of his focus this year. Although the Bears have been a bad team, overall, Johnson is arguably this defense's MVP and one of the best players on the roster.