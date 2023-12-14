Chiefs schedule: Predicting the score of all 4 remaining games
How will the Kansas City Chiefs do in the final four weeks?
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, December 25, 1:00 PM ET
The Las Vegas Raiders have been a dysfunctional team at times this season, but they have been a much more respectable overall outfit since firing head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was fired, the entire Raiders team rejoiced and it felt like interim head coach Antonio Pierce had the team playing some good football.
But you were always waiting for the clock to strike midnight on the stretch of success they were having. The Raiders are now 5-8 and on the cusp of jumping into the top five picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
This game is being played in Kansas City on Christmas Day, and with all due respect to Aidan O'Connell, I don't think the Raiders really stand a chance here. You can never count teams out of it, especially when you have a difference-maker like Maxx Crosby coming off the edge. The Raiders could cause problems for the Chiefs, but likely only for 2-3 quarters. I don't think this one is going to be much of a contest and I think the Chiefs will get to 10-5 with relative ease.
Prediction: Chiefs win 28-14