Chiefs schedule: Predicting the score of all 4 remaining games
How will the Kansas City Chiefs do in the final four weeks?
Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, December 31, 4:25 PM ET
It's really unfortunate that this game will not feature Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has become a great "enemy" for the Kansas City Chiefs and obviously these two teams have a really strong rivalry going over the last handful of years.
Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait until next season to see Burrow vs. Mahomes. This one, as of right now, will be Jake Browning vs. Patrick Mahomes. And as of the time this post is being written, Jake Browning is on a little bit of a heater. The Bengals have scored 68 points in their last two games, and Browning has done a tremendous job of operating the offense, making plays, and keeping Cincinnati in the playoff race.
As much as Bengals fans would love to think that's going to last, their situation is another in which you can't help but wonder when the carriage is going to turn into a pumpkin. If Zac Taylor can coach that team in to the postseason with Jake Browning replacing Joe Burrow, he deserves NFL Coach of the Year consideration.
I'm not really expecting the Bengals to be a major threat by Week 17, but you never know. They could still be 8-7 going into this matchup, but if Browning goes cold, this Bengals team is done for.
Prediction: Chiefs win 24-17