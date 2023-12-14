Chiefs schedule: Predicting the score of all 4 remaining games
How will the Kansas City Chiefs do in the final four weeks?
Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, January 7 (Time TBD)
To finish out the 2023-24 regular season, the Chiefs will make their way out to SoFi Stadium to face off against the Justin Herbert-less Los Angeles Chargers. And this will be a Chargers team in complete disarray by this point, I think.
With all due respect to Easton Stick, I don't know if there's another win on the Chargers' schedule the rest of the way. Without Justin Herbert -- and even with him -- the Chargers have stunk badly. I think this team is going to ultimately end up firing Brandon Staley and hitting the reset button with Justin Herbert at the center of a rebuild/reload.
But before that can happen, the Chargers have to show up for this game against the Chiefs. And at this point, the Chiefs will obviously still have plenty to play for. The AFC West could technically still be up for grabs at this point. The second seed in the AFC could still be up for grabs. The Chiefs need to take care of business in this game and playing against the corpse of the Chargers should help them do exactly that.
With a win here, the Chiefs would complete a four-game winning streak to end the season. I think that's very possible if not realistic and likely based on who they play. Although the Chiefs have gone through a rough patch lately, don't discount the possibility of this team running the table to end the season and going into the playoffs on a heater.
Prediction: Chiefs win 35-10