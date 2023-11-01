3 trades Chiefs might regret not making before deadline
Why didn't the Chiefs go out and address their biggest need?
By Ryan Heckman
The NFL trade deadline came and went, and the Kansas City Chiefs stood at a standstill.
A few days prior to the deadline, the Chiefs dealt for New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman, reuniting him with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. But, Hardman's arrival was not enough to solve the Chiefs' "problems" on offense.
To this point, Kansas City hasn't had a wide receiver step up and into the WR1 role. Mahomes has been using a variety of wideouts to go along with tight end Travis Kelce as his top target, and to this point, the Chiefs just keep winning.
But, down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs, the Chiefs may regret not trading for one of these three players.
1. A trade for Darnell Mooney
The Chicago Bears ended up buying at the deadline, but one player they could have traded away is wide receiver Darnell Mooney. In the final year of his rookie deal, Mooney has not been used as often as he's used to this season.
The Bears' offense has struggled, overall, but D.J. Moore has absorbed the majority of attention in the receiver room. With Chicago amidst a rebuild and potentially a quarterback change, who knows what will happen with Mooney.
At the very least, the Chiefs could have explored a deal for the speedy wide receiver and ended up with him for nothing more than a fifth rounder. At that price, Kansas City should have tried to make it happen.