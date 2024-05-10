Chiefs undrafted steal has a real chance to take someone's job in 2024
No matter what happened in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was always going to feel like the Kansas City Chiefs were just the rich getting richer. This team has won back-to-back Super Bowls, and three titles in the last four calendar years. It's been an incredible run for the Chiefs, and while they have one of the best general manager/head coach/quarterback combinations in the NFL, there's no doubt that the strength of this team goes beyond just Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes himself couldn't just drag the Chiefs to titles. They have built a contender in every aspect, including finding players at every turn of the NFL Draft...or after.
One of the top undrafted free agents this year and frankly one of the most shocking omissions from the entire class was Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs. Jacobs was expected to be a 5th-round selection by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein:
"Three-year starter with solid production on a unit that has been full of talent during his tenure. Jacobs has good size and play strength but offers average range as a tackler. He plays with active hands and can work around blocks, but he's often a step slow in diagnosing the play. Jacobs can fit run gaps and make plays that are in front of him, but he doesn't show consistent enough field awareness to expect he'll make plays on all three downs. His speed testing was average at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his overall explosiveness was strong, which could make him a Day 3 target with backup and special teams potential."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
At Penn State, Jacobs was a three-year starter where he racked up the majority of his 24.0 tackles for loss. He made 171 total tackles in his time with the Nittany Lions and was relied upon as someone who could consistently attack the line of scrimmage.
He plays fast, and registered 20.31 miles per hour on the GPS at the Shrine Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs just so happen to be in a period of transition at the off-ball linebacker position with Willie Gay Jr leaving this offseason. Curtis Jacobs may not step immediately into a starting role, but a player with his size and explosiveness is undoubtedly going to make waves on special teams right away.
He's got plenty of developmental traits as an eventual starter at off-ball linebacker, and with the way the Chiefs have developed guys on that side of the ball in recent years, you can't help but feel that he's going to be coming for the job of someone like Drue Tranquill in the very near future.