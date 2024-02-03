Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: Reloading the roster for Joe Burrow
Can the Bengals get back to their winning ways?
49th Overall - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
A good way the Bengals can potentially kill two birds with one stone is by selecting the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL Draft this year in Ja'Tavion Sanders. The Bengals need a consistent tight end and also might have to soften the blow of losing one or both of Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in free agency.
Sanders caught 45 passes for 682 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 for the Longhorns.
80th Overall - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
The Cincinnati Bengals would be thrilled to land T'Vondre Sweat this late in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's one of the best defensive linemen in this draft and is huge. He's 6'4" and 340lbs. Sweat had eight tackles for loss this year and is a space eater. Cincy could target a WR here, or a cornerback, but T'Vondre Sweat is too good to pass up.
115th Overall - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
The Bengals can save nearly $6 million by cutting RB Joe Mixon this offseason. Mixon isn't super efficient as a rusher anymore and is getting older. The Bengals can find their RB1 in Blake Corum from Michigan. I do think Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers would target Corum since Austin Ekeler is a free agent, but Cincy drafts him before they do.