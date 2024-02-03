NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: Reloading the roster for Joe Burrow

Can the Bengals get back to their winning ways?

By Lou Scataglia

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft: Reloading the roster for Joe Burrow

147th Overall - Malik Washington, WR, West Virginia

174th Overall - Jay Stanley, S, Southern Miss

195th Overall - Will Putnam, OC, Clemson

234th Overall - Jackson Mitchell, LB, UConn

251st Overall - Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

When you draft players in the late rounds like this, you honestly just hope that they can make the bottom of the roster. Teams may occasionally hit on a stud in the later rounds or even in the UDFA market, but it's rare. With the last chunk of picks, I still focused on immediate and long-term needs for the Bengals, who surely expected to return to being one of the best teams in the NFL in 2024.

feed

Home/Cincinnati Bengals