Colts 2024 7-round NFL mock draft to rain on Texans parade in AFC South
How can the Colts rain on the Texans' parade in 2024?
2. 27th overall (projected trade with Cardinals): Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
The Colts could pull off a trade very similar to the one we saw the Vikings and Texans recently make. Why not? If the Colts feel like they have a couple of players on the top 25 of their overall board and can fill multiple major needs, why would they not do something like this?
Getting Cooper DeJean in the fold would be outstanding for the Colts. The Colts would pair him up with JuJu Brents and Kenny Moore in the slot, giving them an athletic, physical trio at the cornerback spot.
3. 82nd overall: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
Who doesn't love a good third-round tight end? In all honesty, it's so tough to know where the tight end market is going to fall in this year's draft. The Colts might not be able to get a player of Wiley's caliber here at 82 overall, but if they can land Jared Wiley, it might be the ideal type of scenario.
Some people like Wiley as the 2nd-best tight end in this year's class behind Brock Bowers. He's 6-foot-7, he's athletic, and he's coming off a year in which he caught 54 passes with eight touchdowns.