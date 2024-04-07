Colts 2024 7-round NFL mock draft to rain on Texans parade in AFC South
How can the Colts rain on the Texans' parade in 2024?
6. 191st overall: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
Just imagine the Indianapolis Colts having both Anthony Richardson and Joe Milton on the same roster.
That's a lot of arm talent, to say the least.
Joe Milton is a fascinating Day 3 quarterback prospect in this year's class. He's certainly got an NFL-caliber arm, but can he reign it in and really hone his craft at the next level? If anyone can maximize his talent, it would seem to be the QB whisperer Shane Steichen. Steichen has worked well with all types of QBs, and landing with the Colts could be mutually beneficial. Milton would get to work with Steichen, and the Colts would be able to keep the playbook the exact same for Milton if Anthony Richardson ever went down.
7. 234th overall: Eric Watts, EDGE, UConn
Here in the seventh round, the Colts take a shot on UConn defensive lineman Eric Watts, who could provile as an EDGE guy at the next level or possibly even someone who could float around the defensive line.
He racked up 153 total tackles in his time with the Huskies, 23 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He posted some great workout numbers this offseason and could be a nice dart throw late on Day 3.