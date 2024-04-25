Commanders 2024 7-round mock draft: Team makes huge moves to lay groundwork
The Washington Commanders have been the most unstable franchise in the past four years. Starting with the retirement of its original name in 2020, and another rebranding as the Commanders in 2022, Washington's football team has had similar turmoil in its front office, coaching staff, and roster. The resulting on-field product has been disappointing and after a 4-13 season in 2023, Washington has reset its front office, and coaching staff, and now looks to find its franchise quarterback and other key pieces in the 2024 NFL Draft.
First Round - Pick 2 - Drake Maye - Quarterback, North Carolina
Why the Commanders won't trade the number two pick
The Washington Commanders have a lot of holes on their roster. They need an offensive tackle, a true number-one wide receiver, and a pass rusher on the outside. But no need is greater in all team sports than the need for a franchise quarterback on an NFL team. The Commanders could trade this pick and look to find its franchise quarterback later in the draft, the Giants (6th), Titans (7th), and Vikings (11th) would all like a chance to have their pick of this year's QB class, outside of Caleb Williams.
But while the Commanders are likely to use some of their 9 picks in this year's draft to move up in the draft, new general manager Adam Harris and new owner Josh Harris, whose ownership group includes Earvin "Magic" Johnson, are very unlikely to move from the number two spot and pass on the opportunity to reshape the franchise's short and long-term future by selecting the best player, according to their grade, from this year's uber-talented quarterback pool.
Why Drake Maye is a better choice than Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye checks all of the boxes NFL general managers, coaches, and offensive coordinators look for in a franchise quarterback. He has prototypical size of 6'4", 225 pounds. Above average athleticism, elite arm strength, and the "intangibles" every GM and NFL decision-maker covets. Entering the 2023 college football season, Maye was the consensus number two QB in the 2024 Draft class. Maye's inconsistency in big games and Jayden Daniels's explosion into the national scene and a Heisman trophy have made many people consider Daniels the better option for the Commanders at number two.
Jayden Daniels also looks the part of a modern-day NFL franchise quarterback. His presence in the pocket, play-making ability outside of the pocket, and ridiculous stat line in 2023: 4,946 total yards, 50 total TDs, 1,134 rushing yards, and 208.0 passer rating were all tops in the nation in 2023. He is an eye-popping talent who may be the best player in this year's draft. But while questions about Maye revolve around his performance in big games and decision-making; his physical traits, size, and football IQ are still the best in this year's draft. Yes, production is important, and the reason Daniels has entered the conversation at number 2; but Drake Maye, in the right system, has a Justin Hebert or Josh Allen-like ceiling that the Commanders can't pass up at number 2.