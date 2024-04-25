Commanders 2024 7-round mock draft: Team makes huge moves to lay groundwork
The Washington Commanders have been the most unstable franchise in the past four years. Starting with the retirement of its original name in 2020, and another rebranding as the Commanders in 2022, Washington's football team has had similar turmoil in its front office, coaching staff, and roster. The resulting on-field product has been disappointing and after a 4-13 season in 2023, Washington has reset its front office, and coaching staff, and now looks to find its franchise quarterback and other key pieces in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trading back into first round for position of need
After selecting what they hope will be their next franchise quarterback at pick 2, the Commanders have 5 picks in the next 100 picks. This draft could be used to "fill the cupboards" with potential fits on a roster with many needs. But the Commanders have a new owner, a new GM, a new coach, and need a new identity. With those factors in mind, the Commanders should package either the fourth or sixth pick in the second round, picks 36 and 40, to move up to the first round to pick a top prospect at an area of need. A few targets for the Commanders could be Tyler Guyton, Cooper DeJean, or Laiatu Latu.
Pick 30 from the Ravens for pick 40 and pick 78 - Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma
Tyler Guyton is widely considered the sixth-best tackle in the draft. But in a draft that features a number of franchise tackles, Guyton projects to be a long-term starter at tackle and could develop into a franchise-level player if he's healthy and motivated throughout his career. Guyton's size, 6'7" and 330 lbs, are more impressive given his quick lateral movement and hand speed. The Commanders would have to be patient through a steep learning curve and find the right way to develop the Sooner product into his best version. But if done right Guyton could be a franchise cornerstone protecting the blindside of its franchise quarterback.
Pick 21 from the Dolphins for picks 36 and 78 - Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Missouri
New Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will give the Commanders a chance to prove that 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes is still an NFL-level player, with the right coaching. Even if Forbes does live up to his billing, the Commanders need playmakers everywhere in their secondary. Coper Dejean is an elite athlete with good size and can play multiple positions in the defensive secondary. DeJean is the best-tackling cornerback in the draft and would be an instant starter at Cornerback, nickel, or safety for Whitt Jr. DeJean will also make an immediate impact on special teams; both as a returner and in coverage. The Dolphins may want more than the 78th pick in the draft, but the Commanders have the capital to make this move and improve an area of need in addition to getting their franchise quarterback in the first round.
Pick 12 from the Denver Broncos for picks 36, 67, and 2nd and 6th round picks in 2025 - Laiatu Latu - Edge Rusher, UCLA
Owner Josh Harris has become increasingly involved in the draft preparation as we near April 25th. The Commanders will pick a player they feel is their new future star QB at 2. If Harris wants to make a statement using his significant draft capital moving into the top 15 and taking a cornerstone pass rusher in Laiatu Latu. Latu's two-year career at UCLA, would support a top-5 selection; he tallied 23.5 sacks and in 2023 was an All-American and led all of college football in tackles for loss. However, Latu's medical retirement and his injury history makes him risky; a risk the Commanders may take for the player Pro Football Focus has named it's best defensive player in the draft.