Commanders already on their way to winning 2024 offseason
The Washington Commanders have already made a home-run hire. What's next?
The Washington Commanders are well on their way to winning the 2024 offseason. The Commanders have an unfortunate history of "winning" the offseason on paper, a history which includes some of the absolute worst NFL free agency and NFL Draft busts of all-time.
But this feels different.
The Commanders have reportedly hired 49ers executive Adam Peters to be their new general manager in 2024, making a quick and correct decision on the man who will construct the roster going forward. Peters was previously the Assistant GM to John Lynch with the San Francisco 49ers, who have been an absolute farm system for jobs all across the NFL and at every level of an organization.
The 49ers have one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL, but the reason Commanders fans should have confidence in Peters now that he's got the job has little to do with where the 49ers are at now compared to where they were when he and John Lynch first joined.
Peters joined the 49ers after an outstanding run in the Denver Broncos' front office from 2009-2016 where the Broncos won a bunch of division titles, a couple of AFC championships, and a Super Bowl (Super Bowl 50). The incredible thing about the teams Peters has been part of building in the past? I think you can safely say that the Broncos built arguably the best offense (all-time record for points scored in 2013) and defense (dominant 2015 unit) in NFL history.
And that carried over to what he's done with the 49ers. Maybe not the best in league history, but the 49ers were the third-best team in the NFL in point differential in 2023, showing off their outstanding balance in every phase of the game.
Now, Peters will take everything he's learned over 20-plus years of experience working for a couple of the best teams in the NFL. Oh and by the way -- he got his break in the NFL working as a scout with the New England Patriots for six years, where he won multiple Super Bowls.
Quite frankly, it's a joke that NFL teams haven't hired Peters in a full-time GM capacity until now. Success has followed him everywhere he's gone, and I think that's going to happen with the Commanders as soon as 2024. Not only does Peters inherit a roster with intriguing talent already, but he's getting the opportunity to draft 2nd overall in 2024.
That will be a massive recruiting piece to a prospective head coach, especially ones with an offensive expertise. The idea of adding either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye to this Commanders roster which features playmakers like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at receiver? It's a great start.
The Commanders' decision to hire Peters, whose turned everything he's touched to gold, has set them up to possibly have the best offseason of any team in the entire NFL.