Could Dak Prescott become highest paid QB ever in 2024?
Dak Prescott might be in line for a new deal soon.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's current contract pays him just $40 million per season, and he is in line to get a fresh deal next offseason. In fact, the 2024 NFL Season is the last year of this extension he signed. Prescott, in his eighth season in the NFL, is having the best year of his career and is on pace to throw for well over 30 touchdown passes.
He's also not turned it over nearly as much as he did last year, and the Cowboys are in a prime position to win the NFC East and host some playoff games. For as much hate as Prescott and the Cowboys get, they are one of the best teams in the NFL are have the potential to make a deep playoff run.
Well, something that typically happens when teams enjoy success is their QB needing paid. And that can look differently; it could be a QB on a rookie contract earning their first big deal, or it can be someone like Prescott whose current deal is becoming outdated, and the Cowboys seem poised to extend Prescott next offseason:
"Sources tell CBS Sports that while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said the team is open to extending Prescott during this current season, there has been no conversation between the two sides about doing so. Instead, they'll focus on the offseason to hammer something out.- Jonathan Jones
The 2024 season marks the end of Prescott's four-year, $160 million contract he signed in the 2021 offseason. That deal came together after nearly two years of negotiating and a franchise tag for the former fourth-round pick."
Four quarterbacks currently make at least $50 million per season, and I think Prescott is going to want to make at least that on a new deal. It might seem quite expensive, but with the NFL salary cap steadily increasing like it normally does and players always trying to reset their respective positional markets, Prescott hitting $50 million per year on a new deal would not at all be shocking.
And the Dallas Cowboys would be wise to do that, as Dak Prescott has been one of the best QBs in the NFL and does still have a shot at winning the NFL MVP award. Should the Dallas Cowboys go through with a likely extension for their QB?