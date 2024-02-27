Could New York Giants trade up to draft Jayden Daniels?
NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees the Giants taking a quarterback with the sixth pick of the draft due to Daniel Jones' uncertainty and next year's draft not having the surplus of signal-callers that this draft has.
NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday that due to the lack of quarterbacks in next year's draft class and the need to win now, coupled with Daniel Jones' rehab and contract situation, the Giants might look to take a quarterback in the first round, even if it means trading up in the first-round to do it.
There could be a quarterback at the sixth pick, but to be assured of getting one of the top three signal-callers, most liikely LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Giants just might have to trade up and get a top three pick.
If they traded with New England at the three spot, it would not be unlike the Patriots to accumulate more picks and still get either J.J. McCarthy at quarterback at six, or take a Michael Penix, Jr., in the second round.
They could wait for a Bo Nix, Penix, Jr. or even a Spencer Rattler who will all be sitting there in the second round. The question is does New England pull the trigger and take McCarthy with the sixth pick, after the off season that he had and the National Championship that he won at Michigan last season.
This week more questions will be answered as the NFL Combine comes to Indianapolis and the quarterbacks have their workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.
"I would not rule that out. I know you have one more year of Daniel Jones before they could kind of get out of that contract, but I think that would be something that would be very much in play."- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Draft Analyst
"So it really would cost you three 2s, two this year and one next year. It's a steep price to pay. A little bit of a premium there. You could get up to three with the ammunition that they have and get that done."- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Draft Analyst
Jeremiah said that in order for the Giants to move up into the top three selections, it would cost them their first pick at six, and three second round picks. The Giants would have to part ways with their two second-round picks this year at 39 and 47 and next year's second rounder to get more Daniels, if there are no other trades or surprises in the top quarter of the first-round.
However, it is still theoretically possible for the Giants to get Daniels with their own pick at six. If things slot their way.
"When I talk to guys around the league that they've done their homework on next year's class. I haven't had a chance to watch many of those guys, but there doesn't seem to be as much excitement at this point in the process about next year's guys. I think that could lead to some action, spur some action for these teams to try and either take one where they are and maybe even be aggressive and go up and get one."- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Draft Analyst
Jeremiah acknowledges that the price is steep, but knows its a small price to pay to get a franchise quarterback that can replace Jones immediately if he is not completely healed from his torn ACL when training camp starts.
However, in his recent mock draft that came out last week, Jeremiah has the Giants taking Daniels, but see him falling to them with their own sixth pick and no trade. He has the Giants standing pat and having Daniels fall into their laps with the sixth pick.
This is conditioned on the New England Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers all passing on a quarterback. The only team that is certain to not take a quarterback out of those three is the Chargers who have Justin Herbert.
New England does not have an NFL-level starter between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Jeremiah, however, has the Patriots taking wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. from Ohio State with the third pick, while other prognosticators have them taking Daniels, with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye going in the first two spots to Chicago and Washington respectively.