Could QB Russell Wilson be done in the NFL?
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson will be looking for his third team in just four seasons. Could the future Hall of Fame passer be at the end of his road in the NFL? I think a lot of people take the criticism of Russell Wilson too far and dislike him because of his personality, rather than his on-field play.
Wilson is one of the best dual-threat QBs this league has ever seen, and his prime was extremely fun to watch. However, it does seem pretty clear that the QB has lost a step with his legs and perhaps has even lost a bit as a passer. He was recently benched by the Broncos a couple of weeks ago, and even though his TD:INT ratio is better than 3:1, much of his production were empty calories.
And he's not living up to the massive contract he signed with the Denver Broncos last year. With Wilson being benched recently, that could signal the end of his time with the Denver Broncos, and if an elite offensive head coach in Sean Payton doesn't want to make it work with Wilson, who would? I don't think it's a guarantee that Wilson is starting next year, and we could have truly seen the last of Russell Wilson as a starter in the NFL.
He'll be entering his age-36 season next year, so he is getting up there. While still mobile, he is not a rhythm/timing passer and is still at his best when he is out of structure. I think the only chance that Russell Wilson has at being a starter in 2024 is latching onto a team desperate for half-decent QB play. I guess teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons could make a ton of sense for the QB.
But whatever team Wilson would potentially sign with next offseason certainly would not be a great offensive situation. I am a fan of Russell Wilson, and I think his fall from the NFL elites has been quite sad to witness.