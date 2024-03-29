Cowboys 2024 mock draft makes NFC East a very difficult race
With the offensive line getting long in the tooth, it is time for a rebuild
The Dallas Cowboys have not really participated in free agency. They have not made a lot of moves to improve the team, which is unlike Jerry Jones who spends money and looks to buy players that can bring him another Super Bowl Championship. Jones must be looking to channel the Cowboys future success to the NFL Draft next month where the Cowboys have seven selections.
I have taken the liberty of playing Jones and mocking their seven-round draft. The Cowboys do not have a fourth-round pick due to the fact that they traded it away for Trey Lance, but gained a fifth and sixth round selection due to other trades involving Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks.
This is my mock draft for the Cowboys, not taking any trades into account. This is for entertainment purposes only and is not to be used for any other reason.
Round 1 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
When the Miami Dolphins pass on JPJ at pick number 21, Jones is chewing on his finger nails hoping that he falls to pick 24. When JPJ does fall to the Cowboys its a no brainer as Jones loves to draft big offensive linemen in the first round of drafts. He hopes that JPJ can bring back the magic that the Cowboys offensive line had when he drafted Travis Frederick 11 years ago.
Powers-Johnson has the ability to not only play center, where he played his senior season at Oregon, but he was also cross trained to play left and right guard. Dallas will use him at the center position. The center is in charge of making the line calls and serves as the quarterback of the offensive line. JPJ was born to play this position and will anchor the Dallas line for many years to come.
The Cowboys are going to move Tyler Smith to tackle and put T.J. Bass at left guard. They will have a decision to make as to whether they go center or right guard and draft Graham Barton from Duke, but JPJ is a once a generational player that Jones simply cannot pass up.