Cowboys 2024 mock draft makes NFC East a very difficult race
With the offensive line getting long in the tooth, it is time for a rebuild
Round 2 - Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State
Beebe plays with a nasty streak and Mike McCarthy will love his physical play and it reminds you of the old Dallas offensive line from the Larry Allen days. Beebe started 48 games at left guard, so he will have to turn around and play right guard with Dallas more than likely using Bass at left guard as referenced above. It really does not matter for Beebe who is like JPJ wherein he is multi-dimensional. He played all three interior offensive line positions during his career and will be a nice plug and play addition for the Cowboys.
Round 3 - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
The Cowboys must find a replacement in the draft for Tony Pollard who left via free agency. Pollard replaced Ezekiel Elliot who would love to make a return to Dallas as a street free agent, but it does not look like the 'Boys are going to want to go in that direction. It appears as though they are going to draft a running back early in the draft and Florida State's Benson is a very shifty back who can spread the field and run outside the tackles. Benson is also a talented pass catcher who can serve as a formidable check down receiver in pass patterns. With his speed and elusiveness, look for the Cowboys to throw a lot of bubble screens to get the ball in his hands and allow him to accumulate yards after the catch.
Round 5 - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
This is a fun pick for Jones who knows that it is time to start looking for a successor to Dak Prescott who is looking to rob the Brinks truck and hold the Cowboys ransom on an even more excessive contract than he already has. Dallas might offer Dak a new contract, but look for it to have out clauses for the team as his salary rises.
Pratt, from Tulane, is a prototype dual threat quarterback that Mike McCarthy likes and has grown accustomed to. Pratt could very easily turn into Florida State's Jordan Travis as the two are interchangeable and have the same talents, but Travis is coming off of a gruesome injury and the Dallas brass might not want to invest in a QB that is not ready from day one. Pratt entered the NFL Draft as an underclassman after deciding that he was either going pro, or he was going to transfer to a Power 4 school.