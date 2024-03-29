Cowboys 2024 mock draft makes NFC East a very difficult race
With the offensive line getting long in the tooth, it is time for a rebuild
Round 6 - Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson
The Florence, SC native played for Dabo Sweeney and got better in his sixth-year of college football and got stronger, bigger and meaner as he accumulated more reps. He battled through an injury in 2022 to come back stronger and with more finesse. As a sixth-year senior in 2023, Thomas tallied 25 tackles and three sacks while recovering a fumble.
Round 7 - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Wilson skipped the Orange Bowl to prepare for the draft and he is one of the last players selected. The 6-7, 237 pound receiver finished his college career with 1, 757 yards receiving with eight touchdowns. His best season was his junior year, after transferring to Florida State from Arizona State when he accumulated 897 yards on 43 receptions and five touchdowns, He is a big red zone target and almost always receives double coverage with either a nickel corner or attracts safety help from the defensive backfield.
This is a very solid draft for Jones and McCarthy as they retool the offensive line, grab the successor in waiting to Prescott and get a steal in Wilson who can take control in the red zone. I like this Cowboys draft, especially JPJ in the first round. If these players are available when the 'Boys select, Dallas would be wise to select a few of them.