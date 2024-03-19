Cowboys 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft after Tyron Smith loss
How will the Cowboys attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the loss of Tyron Smith?
6. 233rd overall: Drake Stoops, WR, Oklahoma
Ideally, you'd love to see the Cowboys address wide receiver sooner than the back end of the NFL Draft. They've had enough of those guys through the years. But the Cowboys might be to the point that they need to go bargain hunting in NFL free agency in order to secure some quality depth at that position.
Drake Stoops would be an interesting dart throw this late in the process. He plays faster than he timed at his pro day (in the 4.6 range) and has a chance to stick on the back end of the roster. He had the best year of his college career this past season with 10 touchdowns.
7. 244th overall: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
This late in the NFL Draft, you're looking for guys to give you special teams ability and future upside. I think Marist Liufau can give the Cowboys a little bit of both.
He can float between off-ball linebacker and playing on the edge, and Dallas is obviously going to need some guys to help with depth in both of those areas with so many departing free agents in 2024. He's an explosive, instinctive athlete whose best football is still ahead of him. He only scratched the surface at Notre Dame.
As scouts continue to break down his tape, he may not fall to the later portion of Day 3 as mock draft simulators might suggest.