Cowboys 7-round mock draft: One last dance with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy?
Will the Dallas Cowboys have their "last dance" with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy?
56th Overall Pick - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Malachi Corley gives me AJ Brown/Deebo Samuel vibes if that makes sense. He'd be a perfect compliment to CeeDee Lamb, who is already one of the best wide receivers in Cowboys history. Brandin Cooks is still a fine player, but Dallas needs another pass-catcher, and I believe that Corley would be the perfect compliment to Lamb and Cooks.
87th Overall Pick - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
Losing Tony Pollard in free agency and not signing Derrick Henry has left the Cowboys RB stable very thin, so adding Braelon Allen in the third round would be a wise move. Allen comes from one of the best running back schools in the country in Wisconsin, so he could be a day one starter for Dallas, giving Dak Prescott another weapon on offense.
174th Overall Pick - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
The Cowboys also need some help along the defensive line, so even though it's late in the NFL Draft at this point, there's nothing to say that the Cowboys cannot draft a future star with Tyler Davis from Clemson. Dallas did lose Dorace Armstrong in free agency to the Washington Commanders.