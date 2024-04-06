Cowboys 7-round mock draft: One last dance with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy?
Will the Dallas Cowboys have their "last dance" with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy?
216th Overall Pick - Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State
Losing Tyron Smith in free agency was brutal for Dallas, as Smith was still playing at an elite level. With Smith now on the New York Jets, Dallas could stand to benefit from adding a tackle, so I choose Caedan Wallace from Penn State as a potential developmental player.
233rd Overall Pick - Omar Speights, LB, LSU
Here's a blurb on Omar Speights from Ian Cummings:
"Omar Speights logged over 300 total tackles in his career at Oregon State, before transferring to LSU. He's been underrated across that entire span, and he's one of the 2024 NFL Draft's biggest sleepers.- Ian Cummings
At 6'1", 237 pounds, Speights is a rocked-up second-level defender with impressive mass. That mass amounts to great play strength both as a block destructor and a tackler. But Speights also brings quality burst, range, and short-area agility as a coverage defender, and he's very instinctive when managing the middle of the field. -Ian Cummings"
244th Overall Pick - Demani Richarson, S, Texas A&M
With their final pick, the Cowboys will look to add some secondary depth with Demani Richardson from Texas A&M, who gets to remain in Texas. Richardson has 304 total tackles over his collegiate career.
Would this Dallas Cowboys mock draft set the team up for the long-term? Would this give Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy enough boost on offense to finally get over the hump in 2024?