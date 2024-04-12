Cowboys build for future without Dak Prescott in 7-round mock draft
Could the Dallas Cowboys trade Dak Prescott but still build for their future?
In an unthinkable move, the Dallas Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott and trade him in their quest to find another franchise QB and to build for their future. With Dallas not springing on offering Prescott a contract extension, I don't believe they are sold on him in the long-term, and perhaps they could trade him if the price is right.
Well, the only downside here for the Cowboys is that if a team were to come calling, the trade package might not be as much as it could be since Prescott's cap hit is well over $50 million this year and because he's a free agent in 2025. However, for one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL last year, the return can still be great.
Would the Dallas Cowboys build for the future without Dak Prescott in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft?
Well, first off, who trades for Dak Prescott? I'll tell you:
Who says no? I mean, the Patriots have not effectively replaced Tom Brady at QB. And when I say that, I mean that they haven't found a franchise QB since Brady's departure; I don't at all mean they haven't found the next Tom Brady. The odds of that happening are nearly zero. However, could the two sides here come to an agreement on a trade like this? The Pats get a solidified top-10 QB and have to give up the uncertainty of the third overall pick.
3rd Overall Pick - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The Dallas Cowboys are now picking in the top five and land Drake Maye from UNC, who has a good bit of similarities to Los Angeles Chargers QB, Justin Herbert. It's a new challenge for Mike McCarthy, as he'll now have to try to develop a young QB from the ground up, something he hasn't done in a while.
Could this end up being the best path forward for the Cowboys long-term?
24th Overall Pick - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Cowboys definitely need to add a tackle at some point, and it'd make sense to do it early, as Tyron Smith departed for the New York Jets, and will the Cowboys really bump Tyler Smith back out to LT? It might be best to keep him inside and kick Tyler Guyton out to LT.