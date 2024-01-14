Cowboys Game: Jordan Love and Packers in total domination
The Green Bay Packers are totally dominating the Dallas Cowboys thus far
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers have kicked off the first game of Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games. Thus far, it's been all Green Bay, as the Packers go into halftime with a lead of 27-7.
It does seem like the NFL talking heads were talking about the very distinct possibility that the Cowboys would again come out flat in a playoff game. At this point, the Cowboys and their playoff performances over the last 20-ish years has turned into a huge joke for other NFL fans. MVP candidate Dak Prescott has looked like a fourth-string QB getting his first NFL action.
And first-year starter Jordan Love truly looks like he's the next truly elite passer in the NFL. After beginning the season a bit slowly, Love and the Packers turned it around and clinched a playoff spot at the end of the season. Right now, the Packers look well on their way to the Divisional Round.
Green Bay being the seventh seed and this in control during the Wild Card round is truly remarkable, and the Packers are also one of the youngest teams in the NFL, especially on offense. Back to the Cowboys for a second, Dak Prescott has thrown two interceptions in the first half, and his second was returned for a touchdown
It's clear that the Cowboys are going to need to do something drastically different in the second half just to make this game competitive. Jordan Love and the Packers should still keep their foot on the gas, even with their huge lead. Can the Packers hang on in Dallas, where the Cowboys have not lost for what feels like five years?
Can Dak Prescott and Dallas figure out something in the second half? This is the first game of two games on Sunday during Super Wild Card weekend.