Cowboys rumors: 4 last-minute trades Dallas can make to catch Eagles
Could the Cowboys surprise the league and make a big trade deadline deal?
By Ryan Heckman
Depending on which report or rumor you believe, you might not be sure what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do before the NFL trade deadline.
However, if you were to take into consideration the words of Stephen Jones, you might have more of an idea.
Here's a recent quote from Jones that could lead us to believe Dallas may just make a move.
If the Cowboys do make a move, I wouldn't be surprised if it was a bigger one where they landed a starter. After all, they are still behind Philadelphia and have to do what they can to catch the Eagles.
There are a few names that might make sense, which the Cowboys could now snag at the last minute.
1. Josey Jewell helps fill the void left by Leighton Vander Esch
The Denver Broncos are selling. That much we know is true. Even after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, the Broncos are still likely to sell off some of their pieces to recoup some draft capital.
Linebacker Josey Jewell could be a great get for Dallas, who lost Leighton Vander Esch earlier in the season. Jewell is a sure tackler and can also drop back in coverage if needed, filling these shoes nicely. He would come cheap, too, as he is in the second of a two-year deal and will hit free agency next year.
Dallas' defense is already one of the better units in football, but adding one or two more veterans to it could benefit the team in a big way. Jewell is a plug-and-play type of veteran which Cowboys fans would be happy with.