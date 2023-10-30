Cowboys rumors: 4 last-minute trades Dallas can make to catch Eagles
Could the Cowboys surprise the league and make a big trade deadline deal?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Jerry Jeudy gives the Cowboys a real two-headed monster
Speaking of Denver, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is another name that is likely to be moved. The Broncos have actually received a good offer, according to reports, but have yet to pull the trigger. If Dallas gives them something they can't refuse, Jeudy could make this offense soar to new heights.
CeeDee Lamb is obviously the focal point, but the Cowboys haven't had that second option step up and make themselves known.
Michael Gallup has gotten a good chunk of targets over the past few weeks, but has not established himself as the clear, go-to second wide receiver. Brandin Cooks has also been good in spurts, but again, the Cowboys need a consistent WR2. Jeudy could give them just that. He is a fantastic outside presence that can go get the deep ball and work sidelines, while Lamb is more of a possession guy who gains a lot of his yardage after the catch.
Jeudy, Lamb and the rest of the bunch would give Dallas one of the deeper wide receiver rooms in all of football if this trade were to happen.