Cowboys rumors: 4 last-minute trades Dallas can make to catch Eagles
Could the Cowboys surprise the league and make a big trade deadline deal?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Jaylon Johnson helps fortify the secondary
Although the Cowboys pass defense has actually been pretty solid since Trevon Diggs went down for the season, Dallas could still be interested in a cornerback. In fact, it was recently reported that the Cowboys were in on Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
The Bears are without a doubt going to be a seller at the deadline, with a record of 2-6. General manager Ryan Poles did not draft Johnson, and he's had the opportunity to extend him, but simply hasn't done so. Johnson is playing himself into one heck of a contract once this year is up, too, as he's been one of the best corners in the NFL this season.
In terms of coverage, Johnson has earned a top-four grade according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson has allowed just 11 receptions on 26 targets this season, good for just oer 42 percent completion to opposing quarterbacks. He's allowing an opposing quarterback rating of only 37.3, too, which essentially means you just don't want to waste time targeting him.
If Johnson joined this defense, he could be the missing piece. Daron Bland and Stephon Gilmore have played admirably since Diggs went out, but this could give the Cowboys one heck of a trio.