Cowboys Schedule: Predicting team's remaining games in 2023
Can the Dallas Cowboys close out the regular season on the right note?
The Dallas Cowboys have a ton of play for with their last four games in the 2023 NFL regular season. Let's predict their remaining four before the playoffs begin. I personally think this is the best Cowboys team we've seen in quite some time. Dak Prescott is having the best year of his career and is the favorite to win MVP, in my opinion.
And once again, they have a dominant defense that can also win games for them. Dallas has four games left on their 2023 schedule and have a ton to play for in the NFC, including the #1 seed. Let's predict how their final four games will go in 2023.
Week 15 @ Buffalo Bills
I get that people are thinking the Buffalo Bills could go on a run here, but I just do not see Buffalo having the manpower to get the best of the Cowboys. Buffalo's defense has been iffy since losing all of Matt Milano, Tre White, and Da'Quan Jones for the season. Josh Allen is also throwing interceptions every week, and well, the Cowboys excel at intercepting passes.
I actually think this is a pretty comfortable win for Dallas. I think people are overblowing this game and making it seem harder than it actually will be for Prescott and Dallas.
Score: Cowboys 31, Bills 21