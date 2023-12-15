Cowboys Schedule: Predicting team's remaining games in 2023
Can the Dallas Cowboys close out the regular season on the right note?
Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions
Another team that still has a ton to play for in 2023 but is reeling a bit is the Detroit Lions. Detroit's defense has really taken a nosedive, and I get that this team is still pretty good and frisky, but I think they are a clear tier below the top dogs in the NFC.
Detroit is likely winning the NFC North and hosting a playoff game, but they could also stumble down the stretch. Dallas is also playing out of their minds at home, and with them man-handling the Eagles at home, why should I think they fall to the Lions? This could be a very high scoring game.
Score: Cowboys 41, Lions 24
Week 18 @ Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are one of the worst teams in the NFL and have already fired coaches. It seems like head coach Ron Rivera is also on his way out, and this team doesn't have much to play for unless you think playing spoiler is worth anything. The Commanders' offensive line is horrible, and the Cowboys defensive front is among the best in the NFL.
I think that matchup alone is enough to feel confident in the Dallas Cowboys' closing out the regular season with another win, which would bring them to a strong 14-3 record and perhaps a shot at the #1 seed. There's no way Washington wins this, right?
Score: Cowboys 35, Commanders 16