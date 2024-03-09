Cryptic tweets foreshadow New Orleans Saints 2024 off-season agenda
The New Orleans Saints future was the topic of discussion on X Tuesday afternoon
The New Orleans Saints are a work in progress. Like most General Managers, Mickey Loomis is contemplating how to spend draft capital after an eventful 2023 campaign. His group finished the season at the bottom of the NFC South and must make upgrades to compete. A change of scenery is necessary, but it’s causing an uproar on social media.
What caused the New Orleans Saints to trend on X Thursday afternoon?
Competing in the NFL requires tough skin during delicate situations. Free agency forces all parties involved to keep composure. News of termination is a tough pill to swallow for most employees. It did not shock most when Michael Thomas came across a tweet announcing his last days in New Orleans.
Jeff Duncan’s post transcended social media Tuesday afternoon. A column entitled “The Saints will soon release Michael Thomas. It Shouldn’t have ended this way” caught the attention of the Pro-Bowler’s attention. His response was not pleasant. Thomas unleashed a barrage of attacks discrediting the columnist’s assumptions.
A decrease in production does not help Thomas’ argument. The truth is the veteran needs a burst of enthusiasm on the gridiron. In 2019, Thomas recorded 1,795 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Since then, he’s failed to maintain production and could become the next free-agent receiver.
Michael Penix Jr. account announces his interest in the New Orleans Saints
The Saints continued to occupy the spotlight throughout the afternoon. A high-profile 2024 draft prospect declared his interest in the franchise shortly after Thomas’ rampage. A Michael Penix Jr. stan account did not shy away from his preferred destination. “I want to be a Saint” the former Washington Husky fan page tweeted. It gave hope to fans hoping for a revitalized offense next season.
it is uncertain if the former Husky sent the post himself. The idea is worth discussion even if the tweet was a hoax. Exchanging the fourteenth pick in the draft for a Quarterback would be ideal for New Orleans. They could use a cornerback, offensive lineman, and edge rusher - but a gunslinger is nice. Michael Penix Jr. is not the best prospect at his position. He might be available mid-round.
An interesting day of updates kept fans entertained throughout the afternoon. Michael Thomas and Michael Pennix Jr. kept the New Orleans Saints relevant during the day. It’s exciting to think of the possible outcomes of an eventful off-season. We can expect to find more answers as the season approaches.
