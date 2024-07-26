Dak Prescott and Cowboys could be headed toward divorce after recent comments
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott seem to be in a stand-off with his contract situation. Could the two sides be headed toward a divorce? Prescott's recent comments really do not make it seem like he is necessarily committed to the Cowboys beyond the 2024 NFL Season.
He is in the final year of his deal and can become a free agent following the upcoming season, and with no contract extension in sight, you have to wonder if the Cowboys and Prescott are headed toward a divorce in the near future:
""I want to be here, but when you look up—all the great quarterbacks I watched played for other teams," Prescott said. "That's not something to fear. It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision. That's the freedom that I have.""- Dak Prescott
Here is the video with the quote from the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
These are pretty telling comments from the starting quarterback of the most recognizable sports organization in the world. Perhaps after all of these years in Dallas, Prescott is convincing himself that there could be greener pastures on another team? At this point, after hearing his comments, I am not sure he would even sign an extension with the team.
They haven't exactly done him a ton of favors, but in all fairness, Dak Prescott hasn't exactly proven to be an elite quarterback in this league. Prescott and the Cowboys own a 2-5 playoff record together, so it's not likely that this marriage will bring a Super Bowl back to Dallas. The best path foward for both sides may indeed be a split following the season.
Prescott could leave in free agency and try to reset himself on another team. This would also be a major move that could impact a ton of teams across the NFL. After hearing Dak Prescott's recent comments, it's hard to envision both sides continuing to exist.