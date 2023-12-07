Dak Prescott is an elite QB and it's making a ton of people angry
Dak Prescott makes people ANGRY.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is playing at an elite level this year, and it's making a ton of people angry. The eighth-year quarterback is having the best year of his career, and a ton of people are getting angry. Prescott has a tough job. He's the starting QB of the most well-known sports franchise in the entire world.
The microscope is always on the passer, and recent years of no playoff success has really made people sour on Prescott. During his tenure as a starter, Prescott has a 2-4 playoff record, never making it past the divisional round. In fact, the Cowboys have not made it past the divisional round for ages now, and I think that is still hovering over their heads.
Well, the Cowboys again look like they are going to win double-digit games and clinch their third-straight playoff berth, all under Mike McCarthy. Not only that, the passer is enjoying the best year of his career, a year after he endured the worst year of his career. In 2022, Prescott was throwing interceptions left and right. He tossed 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 total games played.
His 91.1 passer rating was the second-worst of his career. It was a bad year for Prescott. Many people at this point seemed to even throw in the towel on the passer, and I guess many thought or still do think that he's nothing more than a regular-season QB. Well, in 2023, he's not only playing well, but he's got the most TD passes in the NFL with 26. He's thrown just six interceptions and has the highest passer rating of his career, 108.3.
In fact, Prescott is playing so well that he's even being put in NFL MVP conversations, which is something I don't think anyone saw coming last year. Dak Prescott is playing at an elite level this year, and a ton of people are angry because of it. The haters are coming out in full force, and even if he won a Super Bowl this year, I don't think the hate would stop.
We'll see if the Dallas Cowboys can make a playoff run this year, because this does feel like the best Cowboys team we've seen in a while.