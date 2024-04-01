Dak Prescott potentially hitting free agency in 2025 could have major league impact
This could also have present-day impacts as well.
As of now, it seems as if Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will hit the free agency market in 2025. If that is the case, his free agency decision could have league-altering impacts. It was widely expected that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys would hammer out a long-term extension this offseason, but that hasn't happened, and it seems as though the Cowboys front office will allow Prescott to play out the last year of his deal, which would likely mean he hits the free agency market in 2025.
Prescott obviously has one more year left on his deal, and his cap hit is over $55 million for the 2024 NFL Season.
The Cowboys have barely made any moves in free agency this offseason, and the previous "all in" comments from Owner Jerry Jones likely got Cowboys fans excited for what was to come. Well, with head coach Mike McCarthy having one more year left on his deal and Prescott also having one year left on his deal, it's easy to see what the plan could be.
Perhaps the 2024 NFL Season is the "make or break" year for both McCarthy and Prescott, and if the team again falters in the postseason, given that they make it, Jones and the rest of the front office could opt for a hard reset at both head coach and quarterback. This would make Prescott a free agent and free to sign with any team he wants in 2025.
This would obviously be the biggest free agency decision and would be even bigger than what Kirk Cousins did earlier this offseason. Teams who are currently in need of a franchise quarterback could all have interest in Prescott in 2025, even if they took a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
For example, let's say that the Denver Broncos draft Bo Nix later this month. And let's also say that Nix starts Week 1 of the upcoming season and is just downright awful during his time on the field. Could the Broncos pull the plug early on Nix and chase Prescott in free agency next year? I don't see why not.
And I think this same idea applies to other teams as well. Yes, Prescott is in his 30s and will be a year older in 2025, but he's a proven commodity and would make a team like the Denver Broncos better if they don't get good enough play from their rookie QB in 2024.
Dak Prescott's potential free agency tour in 2025 could have major impacts across the NFL.