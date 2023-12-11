Dallas Cowboys are proving they are a legitimate team in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys are quickly proving to be a top team in the NFL and a true Super Bowl contender.
The Dallas Cowboys are 10-3 on the 2023 NFL Season and are barreling towards one of the top two seeds in the NFC. Is this team now a true Super Bowl contender? At some point, we have to start talking about the Dallas Cowboys, right? In Week 14, they absolutely took it to the Philadelphia Eagles, beating them by 20 points.
Both sides of the ball were working in Week 14, and on the year, the Cowboys have the 1st-ranked scoring offense and 4th-ranked scoring defense. They are averaging a whopping 32.4 points per game and are allowing just 17.9 points per game. This type of domination in 2023, with how much parity there is, is flat-out insane.
The Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers feel like the two best teams in football by far, and Dak Prescott is the MVP frontrunner. On the season, Prescott has thrown 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's greatly cutdown on the turnovers and is also lighting up opposing defenses.
Defensively, they're allowing an opposing passer rating of 80.7 and have intercepted them 13 times this year. Guys, I understand that much of the NFL landscape likes to hate on the Dallas Cowboys, but I think this team is different. They absolutely dominated a team that many think is a Super Bowl contender, and the Cowboys also look poised to lockup the NFC East division title.
On offense, they've scored at least 33 points in five-straight games. Over that same stretch on defense, they have allowed just 17 points per game. Whatever statistic you want to dig up, it's favorable for the Dallas Cowboys, and while I do not think they'll earn the #1 seed, they may end up with the #2 seed, which is still a home playoff game.
You'd have to think at some point, the Cowboys would make it past the divisional round of the playoffs and appear in an NFC Championship Game, right? It's hard for me to imagine this team not making it to the conference championship game against the 49ers, which would be one of those classic NFL matchups.
I think the Dallas Cowboys are vastly different than they were in the past and are truly an elite team in 2023.