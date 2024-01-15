4 Cowboys who might lose their jobs after Wild Card meltdown, and where they'll land
Heads could roll.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Tony Pollard, RB
Running backs do not have it easy in today's NFL. Rarely do you see a back get a second contract worth more than just a few bucks. Most backs' careers are essentially over, or at least on a downward trend, by age 27 nowadays.
Pollard will be 27 years old in April and is coming off a one-year deal that paid him over $10 million. He is also coming off a season which saw him average just a mediocre 4.0 yards per carry and was no where near as explosive as we were used to seeing him prior to the 2023 campaign.
Against the Packers, Pollard ran 15 times for 56 yards, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. If it wasn't for his long run of 11 yards, he would have averaged even less.
This offseason, there is absolutely no chance the Cowboys give Pollard a long-term deal, and they would be foolish to give him another franchise tag based on his play. When given the opportunity, Rico Dowdle looked fine in spurts. Regardless of Dowdle's presence, though, the Cowboys will be looking at revamping the running back room.
As for where Pollard could go? If he's willing to take whatever he can get, a logical spot would be Baltimore, based on their run-centric scheme and inability to keep backs healthy.