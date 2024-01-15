4 Cowboys who might lose their jobs after Wild Card meltdown, and where they'll land
Heads could roll.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Dan Quinn, Defensive Coordinator
Prior to the embarrassing playoff loss, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was someone to watch among NFL head coaching circles, and he still might be. With the way his defense played (or didn't play) against the Packers, though, it would not surprise me in the least to see Jerry Jones decide to fire him.
Maybe, though, the team and Quinn decide to call it a "mutual parting of ways," if they so choose. Jones could opt for that route in order to give Quinn the respect and a better opportunity to find a new gig elsewhere.
What Quinn had done with the Cowboys defense was still fairly impressive. Losing Trevon Diggs was a huge hit to that unit, yet watching the rise of DaRon Bland was quite fun. Quinn deserves some credit for how that defense performed without Diggs.
Micah Parsons has also continued to dominate in several fashions under Quinn's watch. It hasn't mattered where Parsons lined up. He's always a factor.
So, you can throw out the film from this Packers loss, but I think no matter what, Quinn will be out. It shouldn't take him too long to find a new gig, though. Maybe, he gets hired on as a defensive coordinator for another year, before getting a head coaching gig.
A good spot? Chicago.
Matt Eberflus has done great things turning around that defense and calling the plays, but working together with Quinn could be an even bigger benefit to that unit.