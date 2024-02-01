Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Finding Dak Prescott's replacement
The Dallas Cowboys might eventually have to make a tough decision.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Mock Draft
172nd Overall - Erick All, TE, Iowa
I mean, can you really go wrong with a tight end from Iowa? Erick All could join an elite group if Iowa tight ends in the NFL that include George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, and Noah Fant.
212th Overall - Charles Turner, OC, LSU
Getting a potential replacement for Tyler Biadasz, who is a free agent, could be a smart move here for the Cowboys in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
230th Overall - Evan Williams, S, Oregon
More depth in the secondary with the amount of free agents Dallas has is a smart move. In 2023 at Oregon, Evan Williams had five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's someone who could blitz from the secondary.
241st Overall - Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
Over the last two years at Mississippi State, Nathaniel Watson had 250 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks. Yeah, that'll do.
Hitting on prospects in the later rounds isn't common in the NFL, but the Cowboys do select a couple of promising players in Evan Williams and Nathaniel Watson. Can Dallas effectively transition from Dak Prescott? Could that be a move they are thinking about? Frankly, I think they need to be strongly considering it.
Prescott is not someone who is going to put this team over the edge, and even though it might be a hard move to make, it's one that needs to happen. Heck, the Cowboys should even consider trading Prescott, getting some draft capital, and further building the team through the NFL Draft.