Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: It's now or never for Dak Prescott
In this Dallas Cowboys mock draft, it's truly now or never for Dak Prescott.
70th Overall Pick (NYG): Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
Kris Jenkins' father played in the NFL and was among the very best at his position, so he's got the NFL blood. Along the defensive line, the Cowboys are set to see all of Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr, Johnathan Hankins, and Nevile Gallimore hit the open market. The team surely could benefit to add a body along the defensive line, as the Cowboys manage to trade down and are able to land Kris Jenkins.
Mike Zimmer is surely going to get a say in building his defense for 2024 and beyond.
87th Overall Pick: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
The Dallas Cowboys could benefit by adding someone to be a running mate for CeeDee Lamb. Brandin Cooks had a decent season in 2023 but is older, and I think the writing is on the wall for Michael Gallup and the Cowboys to head toward a divorce. Adding Jalen McMillan, someone who can play outside and in the slot, makes a lot of sense.
Lamb is surely going to sign a massive extension this offseason, so Dallas may have to go cheaper at WR too.